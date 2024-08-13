 Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Sridevi's 61st Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Remember Her
Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today marks the late actress' 61st birth anniversary.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

It is legendary actress Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary. She passed away in 2018 at the age of 54 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sridevi's daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor followed her annual ritual of visiting the Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sridevi's birth anniversary.

Sharing photos on her Instagram handle, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday, Mumma. I love you." She was also accompanied by her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. In one of the photos, the Dhadak actress is seen wearing a yellow saree paired with a turquoise blouse flashing a radiant smile.

Check out the photos:

article-image
article-image

Meanwhile, Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, also remembered her. Sharing a midnight wish for her, he dropped her portrait, which seems to be from her 2012 English Vinglish.

Along with the post, he penned a message, "Happy birthday, my Jaan."

Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, shared an unseen picture from her childhood days featuring her mother and sister, Janhvi. The adorable photo was shared on her Instagram story.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi is best known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, Judaai, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, English Vinglish, and Mom, among many more.

Sridevi died in her hotel room in Dubai due to an accidental drowning on February 24, 2018. She had gone to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding.

