Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Once Jumped Out Of Hotel Window To Woo Sridevi: ‘That's When He Knew Pat Gayi'

Janhvi Kapoor |

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. During one of the film promotions and in a conversation with Mashable India, the actress talked about a funny incident from the past.

She recalled how her father Boney Kapoor once 'jumped out of a hotel window' when he was trying to woo her mother Sridevi.

Here's What Happened Boney Kapoor Did to Impress Sridevi

This all happened when Boney Kapoor once jumped out of a hotel window to impress Sridevi. Janhvi said, “You know Dad’s jumped out of a hotel window once when he was visiting Mom. He jumped out the window and she started laughing. He said ‘that’s when I knew ‘pat gayi‘,”

Janhvi also revealed how every night he used to reminisce about the old days and do his favourite things. She said, “Every night, after 10 pm, when music channels start playing old songs, Papa looks at me and says… ‘you know, your mom and me…’ It is like his favourite thing to do.”

Boney And Sridevi Love Story

Their story began when Boney wanted to cast her in a film Mr India, and paid more than her mother demanded. The two fell in love while filming. Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor when he had fallen in love with Sridevi. His affair with Sridevi broke their happily married life and he had left his wife, Mona and two kids for Sridevi. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were married for almost 22 years until her death in 2018.

Janhvi Current And Upcoming Projects

Janhvi's upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi showcases the story of Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 31.

On the work front, Janhvi will also be seen in Devara: Chapter 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen playing the role of Thangam in the film.