Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Heading For Good Start

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection | Instagram

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, has finally hit the big screens after being delayed for around seven months. The advance booking of the film was strictly decent, and now everyone is keen to know how much the movie will collect on its first day.

As per early estimates, Jana Nayagan is expected to collect around Rs. 35-40 crore net in India, which will be a good amount, but not a great number. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection could be higher as well.

Thalapathy Vijay's Highest Opening

Vijay got his highest opening with the film Leo. The 2023 release, which also starred Trisha in the lead role, earned Rs. 64.80 crore net in India on its first day. Well, Jana Nayagan clearly won't be able to beat Leo with its day-one collection.

Leo is followed by Beast (Rs. 49.30 crore) and The Greatest of All Time (Rs. 44 crore). For now, it looks like Jana Nayagan's first-day collection will be less than that of Beast and The Greatest of All Time as well.

Jana Nayagan Budget

The makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, but reportedly, it was made on a budget of Rs. 300-500 crore. So, even if we consider Rs. 300 crore as its budget, the movie, after a good opening, needs to perform well over the weekend.

Jana Nayagan Review

Jana Nayagan has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie three stars and wrote, "Jana Nayagan has moments that will keep you hooked to the screen. Thalapathy Vijay's swag, Anirudh's music, and the relatable political angle make this H. Vinoth directorial a decent watch. Also, if you are a Vijay fan, it is an emotional moment for you, so book the tickets now!"