Fan-Turned TVK Ministers Turn Emotional As Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan Hits Screens | Video | X / PTI

Chennai: As actor-turned-Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, hit screens on Thursday after a prolonged tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ministers and MLAs of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) observed what had become an inevitable ritual: heading to theatres across Tamil Nadu to catch the First Day First Show of their leader’s farewell to cinema.

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After all, many of them are fans who have made a swift transition from members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Chief Minister’s Cabinet. In fact, the party’s general secretary and Minister for Water Resources, ‘Bussy’ N. Anand, headed Vijay’s fan club before overseeing its transformation into the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (people’s movement) and eventually the political outfit TVK. An old video of Anand participating in frenzied celebrations during one of Vijay’s earlier film releases continues to circulate on social media.

Social Welfare Minister K. Jegadeshwarai proudly sports a large tattoo of Vijay smoking a cigar on her forearm. At least two ministers have added “Vijay” as a prefix to their names, while several others have been ardent admirers of the actor since their school days.

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Even Health Minister K. G. Arunraj, a former IRS officer who was never associated with Vijay’s fan club, did not miss the occasion. He headed to Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu with Anand to watch Jana Nayagan. The film'’ release had been delayed for months after the CBFC declined to clear it, citing objectionable scenes. It was eventually certified with an 'A' rating, disappointing many of Vijay’s younger fans and their parents.

Rohini Theatre is to Vijay fans what Albert Theatre is to Superstar Rajinikanth’s followers. It is at these two venues that the most frenzied celebrations accompany the release of their respective stars’ films, and many consider watching a First Day First Show there a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

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After watching the film, Arunraj—one of the three ministers, along with Srinath and Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, who had played minor roles in Jana Nayagan—did not hold back his excitement.

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“The First Day First Show of Jananayagan is an overwhelming wave of tears, pride, and thunderous celebration. The air outside is electric with roaring chants for our Thalapathy. Seeing our leader on the big screen one last time breaks our hearts, yet fills our souls with unmatched pride. Every whistle, every tear, and every heartbeat inside the packed hall echoes a sacred, lifelong bond. This is not just a cinematic farewell; it is a powerful emotion written in blood and loyalty. Our captain's final silver-screen roar has transitioned into an unstoppable movement for the people. Long live our leader!” he posted on X.

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In Pudukkottai, Labour Minister J. Mohamed Farvas was seen in tears inside a theatre, overcome by emotion as he watched what he called his “Thalapathy’s” final appearance on the big screen. The film’s title card introduced the hero as “Chief Minister Vijay.”

At many theatres, ministers and MLAs had erected towering cut-outs and elaborate facades to mark the occasion.

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In Erode, Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan, who began his political career in the AIADMK in the 1970s as an MGR fan-turned-politician, watched Jana Nayagan, having now embraced the role of a Vijay supporter.

Amid the celebrations, critics took to social media to contrast the jubilant scenes outside theatres in Tamil Nadu with youth protesting in Delhi as part of the Cockroach Janata Party’s agitation.

For supporters, however, Thursday was about bidding farewell to the actor who had become their Chief Minister. For critics, it was another reminder of Tamil Nadu’s unique blend of cinema and politics.