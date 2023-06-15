Jacqueline Fernandez Changes Name On Social Media, Draws Flak From Netizens

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent years, despite her lack of involvement in any of them. Her personal life and choices have been a subject of massive public scrutiny.

But, recently the ‘Murder 2’ actress was in the news for the most absurd reason, possible. Whatever may have been the logic or reasoning behind the concerned move, the actress changed the spelling of her name on Instagram, which became the cause for her getting unnecessarily and relentlessly trolled by netizens.

If you notice on her Instagram, you’ll see the addition of an extra ‘e’ in her name with it now spelling as JacqueliEne. Though her surname remains unchanged, one has to wonder if there was a numerological observation behind it.

However, the internet was ruthless and was quick enough to jump the gun and target the actress over the name change with the comments ranging from downright mean to disrespectful.

A Reddit thread saw diverse reactions with some suggesting the presence of lies in Jacqueliene’s name to some already expressing difficulty in spelling her name any further.

One user commented, “So there’s a LIE in it now?”

Another said, “I could never even spell her previous name, now she added more letters to it”

“I'll still spell it Jacklin”, said a user.

Another added, “Sounds like an alien name!”

UPCOMING PROJECTS

The actress was last seen in ‘Bachchhan Pandey’, ‘Attack’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Selfiee’, respectively. None of them worked at the box-office. But, moving forward, Jacqueliene has ‘Fateh’ opposite Sonu Sood and ‘Crakk’ with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal, in her kitty.