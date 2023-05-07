Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens yet another romantic letter for Jacqueline Fernandez, calls her 'my love, my baby'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged conman currently incarcerated in Delhi's Mandoli jail, has once again penned a love letter to the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, expressing his admiration and affection for her.

In this latest correspondence, Sukesh referred to Jacqueline as his ‘baby; and showered praise on her recent performance at an award show, while professing his love for her multiple times.

Sukesh's letter to Jacqueline

The contents of the letter, as quoted by Hindustan Times, reveal Sukesh's infatuation with Jacqueline. He addressed her as ‘my love, my baby Jacqueline, my bomma’, and lauded her exceptional display at the Filmfare Awards held on April 28.

Sukesh expressed his astonishment at her remarkable dance act, declaring it the highlight of the entire event.

He couldn't find the words to fully capture the elegance, class, and sheer allure that emanated from Jacqueline, confessing that she had deepened his affection for her even more intensely.

Sukesh calls her 'blessing' in his life

The missive continued with Sukesh proclaiming his blessings for having Jacqueline in his life and referring to her as his queen.

He affectionately called her ‘Botta Bomma’ and professed his love for her with great ardour. Every second of his life revolves around Jacqueline, and their love for each other is equally intense, said Sukesh.

He also expressed his longing for her and revealed plans for a special surprise on Jacqueline's upcoming birthday, which falls on August 11.

Sukesh hinted at the commencement of a countdown for the truth, reassuring Jacqueline that she need not worry about anything.

He urged Jacqueline Fernandez to keep smiling

The letter concluded with Sukesh expressing his overwhelming longing for Jacqueline and assuring her that the promised surprise would bring her immense joy.

His words conveyed a sense of anticipation and excitement for the future. Despite his current circumstances, Sukesh urged Jacqueline to keep smiling, assuring her that he was by her side.

This isn't the first time that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Jacqueline Fernandez. In previous letters, he extended Easter wishes and wrote a special note on his own birthday, showcasing his unwavering affection for the actress.