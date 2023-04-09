Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Easter wish for Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'Next Easter will be best ever'

Jacqueline Fernandez | Twitter

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of extorting hundreds of crores from influential persons, penned a special letter for actor Jacqueline Fernandez for Easter.

Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in Mandoli jail, addressed the actor as "my baby, my bunny rabbit" according to a report in NDTV. He also promised to make the next Easter "the best ever" she has ever celebrated in her life.

This comes after he penned letters for the actor on her birthday and also on Holi.

Missing Fernandez on her favourite festival

In the letter, the conman stated that Easter is one of Jacqueline's favourite festivals and that he misses having Easter eggs with her,

He also mentioned that he misses being with her and speaks about seeing the "pretty child" in Fernandez breaking eggs and having candies inside them.

Expressions of love for the actor

Chandrashekhar expresses his admiration for Fernandez in the letter, stating that she is the prettiest person on the planet.

He also talks about watching her 'Lux Cozy' advertisement and how beautiful she looks in it. Chandrashekhar writes that there is not a moment he doesn't think about Fernandez, and he knows it's the same with her.

Recalling a song and calls her Jacky Bomma

Chandrashekhar also recalls listening to the song 'Tu mile dil khile' and thinking about Fernandez. He ends the letter by saying, "Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma."

Accusations of extortion and money laundering

Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating and extorting money from the wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises, Shivinder Mohan Singh. He reportedly took money from her after posing as a central government official over a spoof call while he was in jail and promised to secure bail for her husband.

Fernandez has also been questioned in the ₹ 200 crore extortion-related money laundering case linked to the conman.