Jacqueline Fernandez stuns at Pre-Oscars dinner 2023, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 12, 2023

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez attended the pre-Oscars dinner party with the team of Tell It Like a Woman

She took to Instagram to share several pictures from the dinner party

In the pictures, she can be seen posing with the team of Tell It Like a Woman

Jacqueline looked stunning in a blue pant and matching blazer. She kept her make-up minimal and completed her look with a red bag

Tell It Like A Woman song Applause bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category

It will compete against RRR song Naatu Naatu

The award ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

