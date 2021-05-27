'It’s not just humans who are suffering...': Daisy Shah shares her plans of setting up a shelter for animals

Talking of working out, with gyms closed, how has she stayed super fit in the last year-and-a-half? She laughs, “Where there is a will, there is a way. I have started walking around the living room for 45 minutes after dinner, even that is exercise. Also, since every song makes me groove, I dance a lot. But that’s not cardio, it just takes me to a happy place.”

With shooting coming to a halt following the second lockdown, Daisy has had plenty of quality time for herself and has been doing a lot of meditation. “It helps me connect with God and spirituality keeps me rooted. I’ve learnt to live in the present, I don’t plan too far into the future,” she confides.

Quiz her on her forthcoming projects and she lists out three: Tatoo, which is set entirely in London and will be shot there; Pyaar — Conditions Apply, a love story set during the lockdown; and a third film but since the contract has yet to be signed, she refuses to divulge any details.

Daisy’s mentor, co-star, producer and friend Salman Khan has spent the lockdown in his farm in Panvel, miles away from her. Doesn’t she miss him? “What’s technology for? It’s given us mobile phones to make video calls. Besides, when you are mentally connected, you don’t have to be physically present,” she concludes.