 ‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
Mahima Chaudhry, in a recent media interaction opened up on Hina Khan calling her up as soon as she learnt of her breast cancer diagnosis. Mahima also reveals what advice did the give the actress.

Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Hina Khan who is currently undergoing breast cancer diagnosis in Mumbai has been inspiring many with her journey. The actress often shares motivational videos and messages on her social media handles and has also been actively working throughout her diagnosis.

A few days ago, Hina shared a picture of her with Mahima Chaudhry from the first day of her diagnosis and also penned a heartfelt note for the actress. Mahima, in a recent conversation with India Today has revealed that she was the first person Hina called after getting to know of her disease. The actress said, “She said I've booked myself, I am going to America. I said, that is exactly how I felt. But you'll be on your own and it's a very tough treatment."

Further, the actress recalls advising Hina to take up the treatment here in Mumbai because the treatment is exactly the same in America too. Mahimma says, “Like, when you're going through the treatment, it's horrid. I said, do it in Mumbai, use the same doctors. Because the medicines are the same, whether you swallow it here or you swallow it in America. The doctor there will also be an Indian."

Well, Hina, currently undergoing the treatment for stage three of breast cancer was last spotted walking the ramp in Ahmedabad which left everyone lauding the actress for her resilience. The actress is currently in Goa with her mother and beau Rocky Jaiswal for her pre birthday celebrations.

