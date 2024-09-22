Hina Khan Embraces Inner Kashmiri By Wearing Pink Salwar Suit With Golden Tilla Work

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 22, 2024
Hina Khan, who is currently battling breast cancer, recently attended an award function on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
Photo Via Instagram
Looking stunning as ever, Hina Khan donned a hot pink ethnic suit from Tulpalav.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Hina Khan wrote, "Kashmir, A piece of my Heart. Was really wanting to wear the essence of Kashmir in this new phase of my life. Something really special from my Birthplace. And I Loved wearing this Exquisite and Beautiful Traditional Kashmiri Attire with custom ‘Tilla’ work embroidery all over it. It was so overwhelming."
Hina Khan wore golden chandbalis and rings from Karan Johar's brand, Tyaani Jewellery.
Hina Khan's pink outfit featured a pink suit with golden intricate tilla work all over it, which she complemented by a matching embroidered salwar and a coordinating net dupatta.
Keeping her make-up look glamorous, Hina Khan sported a matte base, soft lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes, making her look like a goddess.
In June 2024, Hina Khan shared that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
