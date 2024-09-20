Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Bombshell In Off-Shoulder Red Gown With Risque Thigh-High Slit

By: Sachin T | September 20, 2024
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet on Friday as photos of her looking like a bombshell surfaced online
The actress looked ravishing in a red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit
The 43-year-old oozed glamour as she got ready for an event with her team of stylists
Kareena looked breathtaking in the exquisite gown, and the actress sure knows how to carry an outfit with ease
She completed her look with red stilettos, her trademark heavily-kohled eyes, and muted makeup
Kareena is all set to celebrate her 44th birthday on September 21, Saturday, and looks like the party has already begun
Kareena recently attended an event in the city and made everyone skip a beat as she clocked 25 years in Bollywood
She was last seen in the Hansal Mehta directorial, The Buckingham Murders, and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience
