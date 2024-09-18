Kareena Kapoor Exudes Royalty In Golden Vintage Banarasi Saree

By: Sachin T | September 18, 2024
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who completed 25 years in the industry, treated her fans with stunning pictures
For an event in Mumbai, Kareena opted for a custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree
According to her stylist Rhea Kapoor, the saree was made by restoring the textile through meticulous pleating and restoration practices without cutting the actual saree
Rhea said it is reimagined as a modern saree drape to maintain the integrity of the original textile and its purpose
Kareena opted for minimal jewellery and make-up to complement her royal look
Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful in the golden and black saree. She exuded confidence, elegance and royalty in the pictures
Meanwhile, to celebrate 25 years of Kareena, PVR Cinemas has organised a film festival, where several selected films of the actress will be showcased
The actress was last seen in The Buckingham Murders in which she played the role of a detective. It was directed by Hansal Mehta
