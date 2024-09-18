Kareena Kapoor Exudes Royalty In Golden Vintage Banarasi Saree

By: Sachin T | September 18, 2024

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who completed 25 years in the industry, treated her fans with stunning pictures

For an event in Mumbai, Kareena opted for a custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree

According to her stylist Rhea Kapoor, the saree was made by restoring the textile through meticulous pleating and restoration practices without cutting the actual saree

Rhea said it is reimagined as a modern saree drape to maintain the integrity of the original textile and its purpose

Kareena opted for minimal jewellery and make-up to complement her royal look

Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful in the golden and black saree. She exuded confidence, elegance and royalty in the pictures

Meanwhile, to celebrate 25 years of Kareena, PVR Cinemas has organised a film festival, where several selected films of the actress will be showcased

The actress was last seen in The Buckingham Murders in which she played the role of a detective. It was directed by Hansal Mehta

Thanks For Reading!

Glimpse Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Romance In Georgia
Find out More