Glimpse Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Romance In Georgia

By: Sachin T | September 18, 2024
Actress Ankita Lokhande and her businessman-husband Vicky Jain have jetted off to Georgia for a romantic getaway
They have been sharing pictures on Instagram to give a glimpse of the fun they are having at the exotic location
In the latest pictures, Ankita looked hot and stunning in a black mini skirt and white shirt
Ankita and Vicky twinned in black and white outfits. They completed their casual looks with black sunglasses
Ankita and Vicky were all smiles as they explored the streets of Georgia with each other
In one of the photos, Vicky is seen kissing his wife on her cheeks as she hugged him from the shoulder
In another picture, they are seen posing with actress and reality TV star Chetna Pande
"You + me + passports = all we need," the Bigg Boss 17 contestant and Pavithra Rishta actress captioned her Instagram post
