Glimpse Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Romance In Georgia

By: Sachin T | September 18, 2024

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her businessman-husband Vicky Jain have jetted off to Georgia for a romantic getaway

They have been sharing pictures on Instagram to give a glimpse of the fun they are having at the exotic location

In the latest pictures, Ankita looked hot and stunning in a black mini skirt and white shirt

Ankita and Vicky twinned in black and white outfits. They completed their casual looks with black sunglasses

Ankita and Vicky were all smiles as they explored the streets of Georgia with each other

In one of the photos, Vicky is seen kissing his wife on her cheeks as she hugged him from the shoulder

In another picture, they are seen posing with actress and reality TV star Chetna Pande

"You + me + passports = all we need," the Bigg Boss 17 contestant and Pavithra Rishta actress captioned her Instagram post

