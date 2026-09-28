It’s A Baby Girl: Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday Breaks Down In Tears As She Reveals Baby’s Gender With Husband Ivor McCray - VIDEO

It’s A Baby Girl: Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday Breaks Down In Tears As She Reveals Baby’s Gender With Husband Ivor McCray |

Ahaan Panday’s sister Alanna Panday took to social media to share a glimpse of her gender reveal celebration with husband Ivor McCray. The couple, who are expecting their second child, cut a cake together to reveal that they are having a baby girl. As soon as they discovered the cake was pink inside, an emotional Alanna broke down in tears.

For the intimate celebration, Alanna opted for a beautiful lemon-yellow dress, while Ivor complemented her in a beige shirt. Their son River also joined them, dressed in a yellow shirt that perfectly matched the family’s coordinated look.

The celebration followed a warm, neutral colour palette featuring ivory, cream, beige and butter-yellow tones. Floor-to-ceiling off-white pleated curtains formed the backdrop, while the understated décor kept the focus on the family and the cake. Unlike traditional gender reveals, there were no prominent pink or blue decorations in sight.

At the centre of the setup was a tall, round cake covered in cream frosting and decorated with piped horizontal ridges, tiny pearl-like details and delicate pale-yellow floral or honeycomb-inspired embellishments. Alanna and Ivor cut the cake together, with the pink centre revealing that they were expecting a baby girl.

Sharing the emotional moment on Instagram, Alanna captioned the video, “Can’t wait to meet you.” The post also received heartfelt reactions from their family. Alanna and Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday, wrote, “My baby girl is having a baby girl,” while Bhavana Pandey simply commented, “Baby Girl.”

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Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray tied the knot on March 16, 2023, in Mumbai, in an intimate white wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in July 2024. They announced his arrival on July 8, with Alanna sharing a video of the newborn and writing, “Our little angel is here.” They later revealed his name as Edward Ivor ‘River’ McCray VI in an emotional vlog documenting their journey into parenthood. The couple had revealed during their first pregnancy that they were expecting a boy through a gender-reveal celebration in March 2024. Alanna later shared her excitement about becoming a mother, while the couple documented their pregnancy and River’s birth on their social media and YouTube channel.