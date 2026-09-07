Ahaan Panday's Sister Alanna Shows How To Nail Maternity Vacation Style In Maldives

By: Aanchal C | September 07, 2026
Influencer and fashion creator Alanna Panday is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray. The couple, who are already parents to son River, recently enjoyed a Maldives getaway with their little one
Alanna, who is the sister of Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, shared a series of pictures from the tropical holiday, offering a glimpse at her stylish maternity wardrobe
For one of her looks, Alanna opted for a soft baby-blue co-ord set featuring a flowy bralette-style top and matching sheer pants. The relaxed silhouette highlighted her growing baby bump, while delicate jewellery added a subtle touch
Alanna also celebrated her birthday during the Maldives holiday with a beachside look. She wore a monogrammed strapless top styled with sheer white pants, creating an effortless yet polished vacation ensemble
She elevated the birthday outfit with a pearl choker, delicate earrings and a sleek bracelet. A large Dior bag added a luxe touch to the otherwise breezy beach-ready look
In another picture, Alanna embraced the crochet trend in a fitted mini dress featuring a soft beige-brown base and colourful geometric patterns in shades of blue, orange, cream and peach
She kept the crochet look effortlessly styled with oversized sunglasses, layered bracelets, floral jewellery and a brown shoulder bag
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