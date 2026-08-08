'One More To Love': Ahaan Panday's Sister Alanna Panday Announces Second Pregnancy; Ananya Panday Reacts

Ahaan Panday's Sister Alanna Panday Announces Second Pregnancy | Instagram

YouTuber Alanna Panday, who is Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday's sister, has announced her second pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a sweet video featuring herself, her husband Ivor McCray, and her son, River. She captioned the video as, "One more to love (sic)."

Watch the video below...

Family, Friends & Fans React

Reacting to the good news, Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, commented, "Grand ma for the second time ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 god bless you (sic)."

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, wrote, "Omg so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations (sic)." A fan commented, "Such lovely news! God bless your beautiful family dearest Alanna (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ananya Panday, who is Alanna's cousin, reshared the video on her Instagram story with hearts and evil eye emojis. Check out her post below...

Meanwhile, Ahaan has not yet reacted to the second pregnancy of his sister.

Alanna Panday Wedding

Alanna Panday got married to US-based filmmaker and director Ivor McCray on March 16, 2023. The wedding took place in Mumbai, and it was attended by many big Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Alanna Panday First Child

Alanna and Ivor were blessed with their first child, a son, in July 2024. They named him River. Now, after two years, the couple is all set to welcome their second baby.

While Alanna has announced her pregnancy, her due date is not yet known.

Ahaan Panday Movies

Meanwhile, talking about Ahaan's movies, the actor is currently busy with the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's next directorial, which also stars Sharvari and Aaishvary Thackeray. The untitled movie is slated to release on March 26, 2027.

He also has another romantic movie lined up, which will be directed by Mohit Suri, and stars Aneet Padda as the female lead. The audience is excited for the film as Saiyaara trio will be coming together once again.