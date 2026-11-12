'It Worked In My Favour': Esha Deol Opens Up About Her 'Snobbish' Image, Reveals Why She Never Minded Being Perceived That Way

Actress Esha Deol, daughter of veteran stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra, recently opened up about whether her feisty personality is often mistaken for an "attitude problem". Esha revealed that she was frequently labelled "snobbish" in the early years of her career. However, she admitted that the perception eventually worked in her favour.

Recalling how people perceived her, Esha told The Indian Express, "I read a lot about it initially." She added, "There were all the magazines and all where a lot of them would say, 'Oh, she's very snobbish.'" Esha said that "snobbish" was a label she came across quite often. However, she maintained that those who knew her personally understood what she was really like. "This was a word which I came across very often. People who knew me, knew me," she said.

The actress further explained that being perceived as snobbish meant fewer people approached her, something she did not necessarily mind. "So, not too many people come and approach you and talk to you. It worked in my favour," she added.

Esha's Pratap co-star Amit Sadh also spoke about her personality, describing her feistiness as something he finds endearing. He said, "There’s a thing called feistiness which can be angry, negative. She has a very feisty adorable honesty about her." Amit further added that, when he met Esha as an actor, he experienced her "attentiveness and humility."

Esha Deol will next be seen in the upcoming action drama Pratap, alongside Amit Sadh, who essays the titular character, ACP Pratap Ranade, a decorated encounter specialist. Esha plays Poonam Ranade, Pratap's wife, whose life takes an unexpected turn after her husband finds himself behind bars. The film also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Pratap is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.