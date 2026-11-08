Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani Arrive Together At Diwali Party 2 Years After Divorce, Walk Hand-In-Hand - VIDEO

Actress Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani grabbed attention as they arrived together at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Saturday (November 7). The former couple posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue, offering a glimpse of their cordial equation even after their separation in 2024.

Esha looked festive in a pastel-pink saree, while Bharat opted for a beige bandhgala for the occasion. The two appeared comfortable as they posed for the shutterbugs.

This is not the first time Esha and Bharat have been spotted together since announcing their separation. Earlier this year, Bharat joined Esha and her friends for a Sunday lunch. Esha's close friend Smriti Khanna shared a picture from the gathering on social media and captioned it, "Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip. Thank you, Esha."

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Very happy to see them together hope they reconcile for their daughters and start a new life."

Another wrote, "Together again. Good for the daughters. I guess he stood strong with her during Dharmender's demise."

"Aren’t they divorced ?! Lol," read another comment.

"Good bless 🙌 you both, phir se shadi karlo dono, glad to see both of you," a fourth user wrote.

Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Announced Separation In 2024

Esha and Bharat announced their separation on February 7, 2024, after 12 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

Despite their separation, the former couple has maintained a cordial relationship, particularly when it comes to co-parenting their daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

During an interview with The Quint, Esha spoke about ensuring that the changing relationship between her and Bharat does not affect their children's well-being. She also stressed that parents should continue to present a united front for their children.

Esha and Bharat welcomed their elder daughter, Radhya, in 2017, while their younger daughter, Miraya, was born in 2019.