'It was a dark space to get into since the film is very intense,' shares Operation Romeo actor Sidhant Gupta

Sidhant Gupta began his acting journey from the small screen. Now, his dream of seeing himself on the big screen has finally come true. The actor’s debut film Operation Romeo has opened to rave reviews. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Sidhant opens up about the film and more.

When asked about his approach toward Operation Romeo, Sidhant shares, “I feel everything goes through an evolution, and times are changing. We are living in the best of times. I truly feel the actors, who are invested in their craft, it’s the best time for them. Content is surely the kind, but it is also the performance now. People have access to world cinema through OTT. I also understood to discover the craft within me before Operation Romeo was offered to me. My agenda was to keep working on the craft, so I disconnected with everyone.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The actor found his character Aditya Sharma very relatable. “I think my thought process is a little different. I like to understand people. I feel everyone has a world within them. I like to deal with inner conflicts rather than wasting time thinking about what kind of film I want to do? I am from Jammu and lived that innocent life, so when this film came to me, I felt so relatable. I had so much compassion for my character Aditya in the film and what he was going through. It was a dark space to get into since the film is very intense. I was very happy to get this film,” he explains.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Now that he has become a Bollywood actor, his social media and life will be scrutinised a lot. However, Sidhant remains unfazed. “I have to find my own space in the paparazzi culture. For the past one year, I have only been working. I finished one project helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane after Operation Romeo. I never thought about how I will manage after the release. I feel burdened while thinking about all of this. I have almost forgotten my love for clothes since I am crazily busy shooting,” he signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 06:08 AM IST