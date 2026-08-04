 'It Is A Good Precedent': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest Over Alleged Double-Entendre Remark On Vijay & Trisha Krishnan
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'It Is A Good Precedent': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest Over Alleged Double-Entendre Remark On Vijay & Trisha Krishnan

Following Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest on Tuesday over an alleged double-entendre remark concerning Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan, he was granted bail and returned home. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Instagram that such obscene public comments were unacceptable and that the action set a “good precedent”.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
'It Is A Good Precedent': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest Over Alleged Double-Entendre Remark On Vijay & Trisha Krishnan
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin's Arrest | Instagram

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a double-entendre remark about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. He got bail and has returned to his house. Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to X (Twitter) to react to his arrest.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Public display of filthy abuses, double-meaning obscene and vulgar jokes is not acceptable to any civilised society. Mr Stalin was sent to jail for the offence, he might be out on bail by now but it's a good precedent (sic)." Check out the post below...

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vijay, Trisha Controversy

On Monday, a video of Stalin went viral on social media, in which, during his speech on the Cauvery water issue, he said, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He's more worried about putting false cases on the DMK.”

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In the audience, a few people shouted Trisha's name, so Stalin said, “Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery.”

His statement didn't go down well with many netizens, and they started slamming him on social media. Netizens accused Stalin of making a double-entendre remark about Vijay and Trisha.

Complaint Against Udhayanidhi Stalin

According to reports, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), filed a formal police complaint and approached the National Commission for Women, calling the remarks objectifying and insulting to women. The FIR was registered at Thanjavur East Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Till now, neither Vijay nor Trisha has reacted to the whole controversy.

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Khushbu Sundar Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin's Comment

Actress and BJP politician Khushbu Sundar had also reacted to Stalin's comment. She tweeted, "Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory, reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit (sic)."

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