Udhayanidhi Stalin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Double-Entendre Remark On Vijay & Trisha Krishnan

Netizens Upset With Udhayanidhi Stalin | Instagram

Actor and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. A comment of his during a speech on the Cauvery water issue has sparked social media outrage. Netizens are accusing him of making a double-entendre statement about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan.

According to media reports, in his speech, Udhayanidhi said, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK.”

At what was projected as a farmers protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an unnecessary, vulgar and double meaning comment about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men. pic.twitter.com/EvqkGrHKie — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) August 3, 2026

When the audience started shouting Trisha’s name, he smiled and made a remark which roughly can be translated to, “Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery.”

Netizens Upset With Udhayanidhi Stalin's Statement

Netizens, especially Vijay's fans, are very upset with Udhayanidhi's statement. A netizen tweeted, "At what was projected as a farmers' protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an unnecessary, vulgar and double-meaning comment about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Udhayanidhi, who spoke irrelevant double-entendre words that were vulgar and indecent about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men, staging a so-called farmers' struggle as a theatrical farce! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Would the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, @Udhaystalin, play this part of his speech to his own daughter and son? Such disgusting taste (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Till now, neither Trisha nor Vijay has reacted to Udhayanidhi's statement.

Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film

Meanwhile, Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, was released a few days ago, and it has failed to get a great response at the box office. The movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde, has collected Rs. 175.60 crore net at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 295.92 crore.