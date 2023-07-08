Ishq Next Door Actress Natasha Bharadwaj: As An Actor, I Am Extremely Greedy

For someone who hails from a background that is devoid of any connection whatsoever with the entertainment industry, actress Natasha Bharadwaj's rise to fame has been gradual and steadfast. From her striking debut in the OTT show 'Mumbai Diaries' to becoming a global phenomenon with 'Maan Meri Jaan', the chartbuster track by singer-rapper King, Natasha is all set to wow the audiences with her latest outing 'Ishq Next Door'.

Given the fickle nature of love and romance, following the digital advancement, how easy or difficult is it to find the right one? “I think the entire dating grammar has changed during the lockdown because we were so isolated due to the pandemic. I believe that there is a lot of communication but there is no genuine connection. So, when I meet someone, it is more about the connect.”

Read Also Not Just Bloody Daddy, Watch These Top Movies On Jio Cinema For Free

Instagram: Natasha Bharadwaj

She further adds, “I truly believe in heart-to-heart connections. It doesn't have to be necessarily so with your partner alone, it can be the case whenever you meet a friend or with people genuinely.”

Natasha plays Meher, the ideal neighbour. When asked what excited her about the project, she says, “When Akhilesh (Vats, director) narrated the script to me, my heart was smiling. That's why I wanted to explore this story and the character. I love how Meher is a sweet, simple Delhi girl with big dreams. So, playing that typical neighbourhood girl-next-door had its own charm. She will always be very involved and helpful towards what's happening around her. Not to forget, very savage (laughs). You will find a lot of moments that are simple, yet relatable.”

As someone who is navigating her way in and around an industry where relationships and friendships are often put to the test, how does she find the sweet spot between being cautious and trusting? “Whenever it is an important decision, be it personal or professional, I listen to my gut. It screams out to me and of course, I can make a choice to listen to it or not. But, I do listen to my gut. I may have been right or wrong but at least I make my peace with it. Because my gut instils the belief in me to maintain faith in your goodness. So, if nothing works out, I never blame it on anyone else, because they have their reasons,” she says.

The actress further states, “It's a tricky space. Because we all are here tailor making ourselves to what people would like, which is not wrong. But, it depends on what you want from that connection. It's not easy though for me to trust people. While there is a part of me that nobody knows, there is a side of mine that I love sharing and putting out for everyone to see, willingly.”

On a parting note, the actress talks about charting the course of her career, going forward. “As an actor, I am extremely greedy. I just want that meat to dig into and create a character that is not me. The success of a project does not determine my choices or my outlook. If I have to be a part of something, it has to have heart and soul,” she signs off.

Read Also After GoT, Reliance JioCinema to stream The Office and Suits as part of deal with NBC