10 Popular Hindi Movies That You Can View For FREE on OTT

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

In a bid to reach a larger audience and ensure accessibility to one and all towards premium content, these top Bollywood films are now available for free viewing

Bhediya - The popular Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon werewolf thriller that worked for its novel storytelling and noble messaging, is now available for free viewing on OTT

Vikram Vedha - The Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan-adaptation of the popular Tamil film starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, can be viewed for free

Andhadhun - Did we all not love Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu's cat-and-mouse chase in this Sriram Raghavan thriller? Well, you can now watch it online for free

Stree - The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy can be viewed for free

Bajirao Mastani - The epic historical love triangle by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is now available for free viewing on OTT

Drishyam - Our all-time favourite family thriller can be watched and rewatched for free

Go Goa Gone - This out-and-out zomcom can be viewed from the comfort of your home for free

English Vinglish - A glorious comeback to films by Sridevi for the ages, this tale of empowerment can be viewed for free, online

Shootout at Lokhandwala - This 2007 epic gangster flick has a cult for its heavy-handed dialogues and action sets. Surely worth revisiting it on a weekend afternoon

Omkara - This Vishal Bhardwaj adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello can be enjoyed on OTT for free

