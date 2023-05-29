After GoT, Reliance JioCinema to stream The Office and Suits as part of deal with NBC

Within a year after winning the rights to stream the Indian Premier League, Reliance JioCinema has surged ahead in the OTT space by broadcasting the football world cup for free and clinching a deal with HBO and Warner Brothers. After taking away shows such as Succession, Game of Thrones and True Detective, JioCinema went on to launch a premium yearly subscription.

As it cashes in on international and homegrown content, JioCinema has signed another deal with NBC Universal Media, which will bring shows such as The Office to the platform.

Under the new pact, content from Universal Television, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, and DreamWorks Animation among others will be streamed by JioCinema.

In addition to The Offfice, all time favourites including Suits, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Downtown Abbey will also be available on Reliance's platform.

It will also bring Peacock originals to Indian audiences, through its subscription worth Rs 999 a year.

The Office and Suits are currently streaming on both Amazon and Netflix, and the deal will provide JioCinema's an edge over the others to compete with the two OTT giants.