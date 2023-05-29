 After GoT, Reliance JioCinema to stream The Office and Suits as part of deal with NBC
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAfter GoT, Reliance JioCinema to stream The Office and Suits as part of deal with NBC

After GoT, Reliance JioCinema to stream The Office and Suits as part of deal with NBC

Under the new pact, content from Universal Television, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, and DreamWorks Animation among others will be streamed by JioCinema.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Within a year after winning the rights to stream the Indian Premier League, Reliance JioCinema has surged ahead in the OTT space by broadcasting the football world cup for free and clinching a deal with HBO and Warner Brothers. After taking away shows such as Succession, Game of Thrones and True Detective, JioCinema went on to launch a premium yearly subscription.

As it cashes in on international and homegrown content, JioCinema has signed another deal with NBC Universal Media, which will bring shows such as The Office to the platform.

Under the new pact, content from Universal Television, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, and DreamWorks Animation among others will be streamed by JioCinema.

In addition to The Offfice, all time favourites including Suits, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Downtown Abbey will also be available on Reliance's platform.

It will also bring Peacock originals to Indian audiences, through its subscription worth Rs 999 a year.

The Office and Suits are currently streaming on both Amazon and Netflix, and the deal will provide JioCinema's an edge over the others to compete with the two OTT giants.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After GoT, Reliance JioCinema to stream The Office and Suits as part of deal with NBC

After GoT, Reliance JioCinema to stream The Office and Suits as part of deal with NBC

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: JUBLPHARMA posts net loss of Rs 30.86 cr, JAMNAAUTO net profit narrows to Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: JUBLPHARMA posts net loss of Rs 30.86 cr, JAMNAAUTO net profit narrows to Rs...

Fashion's Most Wanted campaign for Ajio's Big Bold Sale features Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati

Fashion's Most Wanted campaign for Ajio's Big Bold Sale features Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati

Sebi reconstitutes intermediary advisory committee

Sebi reconstitutes intermediary advisory committee

Adani group launches media campaign commemorating 35 years of service in India

Adani group launches media campaign commemorating 35 years of service in India