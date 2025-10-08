 Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans

Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans

Clean Max, a leading renewable energy firm in India, is planning a Rs 5,200 crore IPO in November, aiming to repay debt and fund business needs. Brookfield holds a major stake.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Big IPO Coming in November. |

Mumbai: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, a major company in India’s commercial and industrial renewable energy space, is preparing to launch its much-awaited Rs 5,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) in November.

According to sources close to the matter, Clean Max has already started investor roadshows and is planning to go public once it receives the necessary regulatory approvals.

Read Also
Canara HSBC Life To launch ₹2,516-Crore IPO On October 10 At ₹100–₹106 Price Band
article-image

Fresh Issue and Offer for Sale

The IPO will include a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 3,700 crore. In the OFS, some of the existing investors, including US-based Augment Infrastructure Partners, will sell part of their stake.

FPJ Shorts
Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans
Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For Big Plans
Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Puts NAINA Development In Limelight
Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Puts NAINA Development In Limelight
Bhutan Luxury Car Smuggling Case: ED Raids Homes Of Malayalam Stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Bhutan Luxury Car Smuggling Case: ED Raids Homes Of Malayalam Stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Indian National Fighting For Russian Forces Surrenders To Ukrainian Army; Embassy Verifying Report
Indian National Fighting For Russian Forces Surrenders To Ukrainian Army; Embassy Verifying Report

As per the company’s draft papers filed in August, Brookfield owns 42.9 percent of Clean Max, while Augment Infrastructure holds about 20 percent. The IPO proceeds will mainly be used to repay loans and take care of general corporate expenses.

Read Also
Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription, Could It Repeat Tata Tech’s Success...
article-image

Financials and Capacity

In the financial year ending March 31, Clean Max reported a revenue of Rs 1,610 crore and a net income of Rs 19.4 crore. The company has an operational, owned, and managed capacity of 2.54 gigawatts (GW) and an additional 2.53 GW of contracted capacity that will soon become operational.

This strong capacity base positions Clean Max well to meet the growing demand for clean energy in India, making it an attractive option for investors.

Read Also
LG Electronics India IPO Sees Lukewarm Start, Subscribed 24% On Day One Despite Strong Brand Name
article-image

Top Global Banks Managing the IPO

The Clean Max IPO is being handled by a team of reputed global and Indian banks. These include JPMorgan Chase, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Nomura, and India’s Axis Bank. The involvement of such big names has raised expectations that the IPO will attract strong interest from both domestic and international investors.

Green Energy Gaining Momentum

India’s renewable energy market is expanding rapidly, backed by government support for green energy projects. Clean Max’s IPO is expected to be one of the most talked-about offerings in the sector this year.

With a strong capacity pipeline, credible investors like Brookfield, and a clear growth strategy, Clean Max is positioning itself as a major player in India’s clean energy future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For...

Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For...

SBI Plans Big Housing Move For Staff, 200 Ready Flats In Mumbai In ₹294 Crore Bulk Deal

SBI Plans Big Housing Move For Staff, 200 Ready Flats In Mumbai In ₹294 Crore Bulk Deal

'Go Work': Jeff Bezos' Success Rule For Gen Z Entrepreneurs

'Go Work': Jeff Bezos' Success Rule For Gen Z Entrepreneurs

Four Entities Settle With SEBI In Front-Running Case After Paying ₹1.76 Crore Towards Settlement...

Four Entities Settle With SEBI In Front-Running Case After Paying ₹1.76 Crore Towards Settlement...

India’s Fintech Ecosystem Witnesses Entry Of 11,000 New Players, Raising $200 Billion In Total...

India’s Fintech Ecosystem Witnesses Entry Of 11,000 New Players, Raising $200 Billion In Total...