‘Is That You In May 2008?’: Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Hilarious Banter Turns Instagram Debut Into A Roast Fest |

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently made his debut on Instagram, and his first post has already sparked a hilarious exchange with his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The father-son duo's witty back-and-forth in the comments section has caught fans' attention, with their playful banter showcasing their fun equation.

Ibrahim was quick to comment on Saif's picture, asking, "Is this you abba no na?" Staying true to his witty self, Saif replied, "Is that you in May 2008?" However, the playful exchange did not end there.

Responding to his father's remark, Ibrahim wrote, "I guess so." Saif then hit back with another cheeky reply, saying, "A picture speaks a 1000 words ! ‘Allo son!"

Meanwhile, Saif, who initially followed only his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Instagram after making his debut on the platform, has now started following Ibrahim as well. The actor is currently following just two accounts on the social media platform: Kareena and his son.

so unserious and cute 😭😭😭 https://t.co/EzeAjRd9JS — ً (@manmarziiyaan) October 15, 2026

Saif Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on October 11, 2026, surprising fans with his first post after years of staying away from public social media. The actor shared pictures of himself at the Pataudi Library, captioning them, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover...” While Saif has not revealed why he chose to join Instagram now. In a 2024 interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he had a secret account and occasionally browsed the platform, but did not enjoy it much. He also said that staying away from public social media gave him “peace and quiet”.

After saif debut, Kareena reportedly liked an Instagram post by the page Bollywood Memer that read, “Saif Ali Khan joining Instagram and following only Kareena is actually the correct way to use that app.” Her reaction caught fans’ attention, with many finding the couple’s social media moment adorable.