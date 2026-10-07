'Good Pair, Mast Hai': Ibrahim Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi's AI Video As Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji From Hum Tum Leaves Netizens Impressed - WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi Become Saif-Rani In Hum Tum AI Video | Photo Via Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi's AI-generated video have gone viral on social media, showing them as Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji recreating the popular track Ladki Kyon from the 2004 film Hum Tum. The video which looks realistic is AI, showing them dressed same as Karan and Rhea aka Saif and Rani's characters.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi Become Saif-Rani In Hum Tum AI Video

Interestingly, Wamiqa has also liked the AI-generated videos, which were created by Viral Morzaria and shared on his Instagram handle. Soon after the videos surfaced online, netizens began praising the pairing, with many pointing out the striking resemblance between Ibrahim and his father, Saif Ali Khan.

Check it out:

Netizens React

While one social media user called them "suchhh a good pairrrr," another wrote, "He looks like ditto saif." A third comment read, "Really thought it was saif ali khan," while another praised the video, saying, "It's really amazing."

The reactions continued, with fans commenting, "Mast hai" and "Xerox copy hai apne father ki." The AI recreation has certainly sparked curiosity among fans about what Ibrahim and Wamiqa could look like as the leads of a modern-day Hum Tum.

Work Front

Ibrahim made his acting debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan in 2025, alongside Khushi Kapoor, for which he faced massive backlash on social media. He then starred in Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol.

Wamiqa, on the other hand, was last seen in DC and is currently gearing up for the release of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, slated for a theatrical release on Oct 16.