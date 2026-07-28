'Go And Ask Her Mother...': Palak Tiwari's Father Raja Chaudhary Reacts To Rumours Of Her Link-Up With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Raja Chaudhary Reacts To Link-Up Rumours Of Palak Tiwari & Ibrahim Ali Khan | Instagram

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband and Palak Tiwari's father, Raja Chaudhary, in an interview, opened up about his equation with his daughter. He also reacted to the link-up rumours of Palak and Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Raja stated that it doesn't bother him because he doesn't have a father-daughter equation with Palak.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Raja was asked what he feels when he hears about the rumours of Palak and Ibrahim's relationship, he said, "Nothing. She is young; she has to have some boyfriend."

He added, "How does it matter? She is not staying in isolation, so if she has a boyfriend, it is not a big deal. Everyone has a girlfriend and a boyfriend."

When Raja was further asked that usually a father would feel something about his daughter having a boyfriend, he stated that he is not bothered because Palak is not in touch with him and neither considers him anything.

He added, "Go and ask her mother how she feels about it. She is happy. Is she bothered? Then why should I feel bothered about it? I am just a biological father, that's it."

Raja Recalls His Last Meeting With Palak

While talking about his last meeting with Palak, Raja recalled that it was in 2022 or 2023 when she had come to his house. It was his birthday, and Raja had invited her. However, she left in just 10 minutes, stating that she had some work.

When asked why Palak left in 10 minutes, Raja revealed that he told her, "You could have come with your mother," which might have triggered her.

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Raja & Shweta's divorce

Raja and Shweta tied the knot in 1998, and in 2000, Palak was born. In 2001, Shweta starred in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and rose to fame. The ex-couple had also featured together in the reality show Nach Baliye. In 2007, they parted ways and opted for divorce.