Ibrahim Ali Khan Pushes Palak Tiwari After Spotting Paparazzi; Netizens Say, 'Leave Them Alone' - Watch Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan / Palak Tiwari | Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been making headlines because of their rumoured relationship. The two stepped out together on Wednesday, and the paparazzi caught them. However, it was Ibrahim's behaviour towards Palak that grabbed everyone's attention.

While they were leaving a building, Ibrahim saw the paparazzi and pushed Palak so she could hide. However, the paps followed her inside the building and started clicking her pictures and videos, which made the actress uncomfortable. Watch the video below...

On the same day, earlier, only Ibrahim was clicked by the paparazzi at PVR in Juhu, Mumbai, and he told the paps, "Chhod do bhai, ghar jao, thank you." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari Video

Netizens have given mixed reactions to Ibrahim and Palak's video. While some are slamming the paparazzi for invading their privacy, some netizens are upset with Ibrahim's behaviour towards Palak.

A netizen commented, "If he cannot respect her in front of the media, at least he should not push her away like the way he did. (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "The way he pushed her ... Batamez (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "He was not pushing, he was protecting her from media btw paps ka bas chale toh inke aage peeche ghhumte rahe taaki kuch bhi cover mil jaaye why they cant leave them alone for once they enjoying their quality time (sic)." Check out the comments below...

This is not the first time Ibrahim and Palak were spotted together. The two have been clicked by the paparazzi multiple times, and while there have been rumours of them dating, Ibrahim and Palak have maintained that they are close friends.

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari Upcoming Movies

Ibrahim has a film titled Diler lined up, which also stars Sreeleela in the lead role. Meanwhile, Palak will reportedly be seen in Ragini 3. However, there's no confirmation about her casting in the film.