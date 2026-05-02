Palak Tiwari Goes Viral For 'Nod Game' With Ranveer Allahbadia, Netizens Say 'Giving BeerBiceps Taste Of His Own Medicine'- Watch VIDEO |

A video of BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia and Palak Tiwari is going viral on social media. Netizens are saying Palak gave Ranveer a taste of his own medicine with her reaction. She is seen imitating him by continuously nodding while interviewing BeerBiceps, and people in the comment section started talking about it, saying, "The nod."

Ranveer uploaded the video on his Instagram where Palak asks him, "What are your feelings about being here for Diljit (Dosanjh)?" To this, Ranveer replies, "Yaha mujhe log bhot ache lagte hain. So obviously, I'm a little overwhelmed by the event but aapse baat kar ke I feel very happy, very peaceful."

Palat Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari and girlfriend of Ibrahim Khan is given beerbiceps (Ranveer allahbadia) TASTE of his own medicines.



The way she is nodding is proper trolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/SxFYcFsCKM — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 2, 2026

Hearing this, Palak counters, "What do you mean when you say you feel very happy? How do people feel happy?" To this, Ranveer replies, "People feel happiness by having great human conversations about marriage." Throughout their conversation, Palak was continuously nodding, imitating Ranveer.

Seeing her imitate in such a playful way, a user tweeted, "Palat Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari and girlfriend of Ibrahim Khan is given beerbiceps (Ranveer Allahbadia) TASTE of his own medicines. The way she is nodding is proper trolling."

During their Australia visit, BeerBiceps uploaded a video with Palak where they were having a conversation about ideal type and marriage. Ranveer wrote, "Had a blast hanging out with Palak Tiwari in Australia, we dove deep into what she actually looks for in a partner and shared some high-energy banter that honestly made for one of the most fun conversations I’ve had on this trip."

In the video, Ranveer is seen asking Palak about her ideal man. To this, she described that the man needs to be really funny and find herself funny, someone secure and self-reflective. When asked whether she is single, Palak replied that she is single. To this, Orry shockingly asks, "She’s single?"