Palak Tiwari Nails ₹3.34 Lakh Strapless Mini Dress With Dramatic Train

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 05, 2026
Palak Tiwari embraced modern fairytale glamour in a stunning strapless floral mini dress from Catherine Regehr, featuring an extravagant overskirt train worth approximately ₹3.34 lakh.
The soft pink and white floral print lent the ensemble a romantic, spring-inspired charm, making it both youthful and sophisticated.
The strapless draped bodice beautifully highlighted her shoulders and collarbones while The fitted mini skirt created a sleek silhouette.
The flowing train transformed the outfit from a playful mini dress into a statement couture piece, blending contemporary fashion with princess-like drama.
Palak kept her accessories minimal, allowing the intricate draping, floral detailing, and unique silhouette of the dress to take center stage.