Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari Clicked Together In Mumbai Again After Viral Pushing Video; Former Shows Thumbs-Up To Paparazzi - Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari Clicked Together In Mumbai | Instagram

A few days ago, a video of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari went viral on social media in which, while they were leaving a building, the former saw the paparazzi and pushed the latter so she could hide. However, the paps followed her inside the building and started clicking her pictures and videos. The video had received a mixed response from netizens. While some netizens slammed the paparazzi, some were upset with Ibrahim because of his behaviour.

Now, once again, the two were clicked together by the paps on Sunday night, and this time there was no hide-and-seek. The two were sitting in the car, and Ibrahim also showed a thumbs-up to the paparazzi. However, he did look a bit irritated, as due to the paps he was not able to drive the car and was seen telling them to step aside. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Come on, why do people keep making it official-official? They are just dating... let them do it peacefully. They will get to know and understand each other better, spend time together, and then only they can decide and call it official later. But people should let them live their lives first (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Lakta hai Palak ne Ibrahim ko achhi si class lagali 🤭😅. In previous video he was trying to hide her (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari Upcoming Movies

Ibrahim has a film titled Diler lined up, which also stars Sreeleela in the lead role. The release date of the film is not yet announced. There were reports that even this movie of Ibrahim might get an OTT release, but there's no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Palak will reportedly be seen in Ragini 3. However, there's no confirmation about her casting in the film.