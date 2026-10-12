Saif Ali Khan Makes His Instagram Debut; Shares First Post About 'Pataudi Library'

Saif Ali Khan Makes His Instagram Debut | Instagram

Actor Saif Ali Khan stayed away from social media for the past many years. However, the Haiwaan actor has finally made his social media debut. He has made an account on Instagram, which is a verified account, and it is followed by none other than his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is also following only Bebo till now.

Saif Ali Khan's first Instagram post

Saif's first post on Instagram is about 'Pataudi Library'. He shared a couple of pictures from a library and wrote, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover.. (sic)." Check out the post below...

While Saif made an account on Sunday, it was on Monday when it grabbed everyone's attention and became the talk of the town.

Netizens react to Saif Ali Khan's Instagram debut

Reacting to Saif's Instagram debut, a netizen commented, "Finally the man who was genz before genz has arrived (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Caption padh k hi samajh gya real wala hai ye (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Sir, welcome here..great admirer of the way you carry yourself sir (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, it will surely be interesting to see what kind of posts Saif will share on Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan's movies

Saif was last seen on the big screens in Haiwaan. The movie, which also starred Akshay Kumar, failed to make a mark at the box office. The Priyadarshan directorial was a remake of the Malayalam movie Oppam.

Currently, Saif has only one project lined up, Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, it will be released on Netflix.

There have been reports that Race 4 might be happening soon. But there's no official announcement about it. Saif starred in Race and Race 2, but Race 3 starred Salman Khan in the lead role, and it failed to leave a mark.