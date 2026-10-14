Kareena Kapoor Khan's Reaction To Viral Post About Saif Ali Khan Following Only Her On Instagram Wins Hearts; Check It Out

Kareena Kapoor Reacts As Saif Ali Khan Follows Only Her On Instagram | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Saif Ali Khan has finally made his Instagram debut with an account under the name Saif Ali Khan Pataudi. The actor has just one post on his profile and is following only his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. His Instagram activity quickly caught fans’ attention, with many praising him and calling him a green flag for following only his wife.

Photo Via Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Reacts As Saif Ali Khan Follows Only Her On Instagram

Amid the buzz, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction has also gone viral. An Instagram page named Bollywood Memer shared a post that read, "Saif Ali Khan joining Instagram and following only Kareena is actually the correct way to use that app."

Kareena liked the post, sparking further excitement among fans, who loved the couple’s adorable social media moment.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

Saif Ali Khan On His Secret Instagram Account

Two years ago, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he does not enjoy browsing Instagram. The actor admitted to having a secret account that he occasionally uses to scroll through the platform. He also shared that he repeatedly promises himself to delete the account but ends up keeping it instead.

He further told Hindustan Times, "I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Kareena often gives fans glimpses of their family life and holidays through social media. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.