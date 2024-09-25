 'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris Fashion Week Photo
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris Fashion Week Photo

'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris Fashion Week Photo

Aishwarya has been the brand's global ambassador for two decades now, and Alia was recently announced as the brand ambassador for L'Oreal, days before the Paris Fashion Week

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt walked the ramp recently at the Paris Fashion Week, both representing the brand L'Oreal Paris. And as Alia shared pictures from her Paris Fashion Week debut, fans noticed that she had cropped out Aishwarya in a group picture, and this did not go down well with them.

Aishwarya has been the brand's global ambassador for two decades now, and Alia was recently announced as the brand ambassador for L'Oreal, days before the Paris Fashion Week.

Alia took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from the runway, and captioned it, "A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we’re all #WorthIt." She also shared a group photo from the ramp on her Instagram stories, and fans pointed out that Aishwarya was conveniently cropped out of it.

Read Also
International Makeup Artist Bubah Gets Emotional After Meeting Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At...
article-image

Netizens noted how only a few days ago, Alia had called Aishwarya her inspiration, and they criticised the Brahmastra actress for seemingly cutting her inspiration out. "Whatever happened to being a girl's girl," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "Is she jealous? Looks like it."

FPJ Shorts
'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris Fashion Week Photo
'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris Fashion Week Photo
RTI Reply From Western Railway Ahmedabad Division Shows No Records/File Found Related To Claims That PM Modi Was A 'Chaiwala' During His Childhood
RTI Reply From Western Railway Ahmedabad Division Shows No Records/File Found Related To Claims That PM Modi Was A 'Chaiwala' During His Childhood
Nissan Magnite Facelift Officially Teased: What to Expect Before Launch in India
Nissan Magnite Facelift Officially Teased: What to Expect Before Launch in India
Top 5 Stocks For September 25: Gillette, Delta Corp, Mazgoan Dock & Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For September 25: Gillette, Delta Corp, Mazgoan Dock & Others In Focus

"I mean whoever comes and goes Aish will always be THE Loreal girl. One of the most iconic collaborations and Aish easily the biggest contributor to the brand in terms of ambassadorship. Even they would have immeasurable gratitude towards her," a user wrote.

Read Also
'Bell Pepper', 'Hot Air Balloon': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fans Are Aghast As She Walks Paris...
article-image

Alia marked her Paris Fashion Week debut on Monday evening wearing a stunning black corset jumpsuit along with a metallic breastplate by Gaurav Gupta. On the other hand, Aishwarya sashayed down the runway in a billowing red gown with a dramatic long cape that had the words 'We Are Worth It' embellished on it.

Aishwarya was also spotted hanging out with Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Camila Cabello, and others before the main event, and it was her funky hairdo that grabbed eyeballs.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Reveals She Couldn't Use Washroom During Met Gala Due To Her 23-Foot-Long Saree: 'Did Not...
article-image

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which will hit the silver screens on October 11. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, and she recently received the Best Actress award at SIIMA for her role.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris...

'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris...

Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On...

Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On...

‘Divorce Isn’t Happening On Mutual Terms’: Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce With Husband...

‘Divorce Isn’t Happening On Mutual Terms’: Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce With Husband...

‘Trolling Strained Our Relationship’: Abdu Rozik REVEALS Reason Behind Calling Off His Wedding...

‘Trolling Strained Our Relationship’: Abdu Rozik REVEALS Reason Behind Calling Off His Wedding...

‘Don’t Want To Be In Such A Situation’: Jasmin Bhasin Pens Heartfelt Note For Beau Aly Goni...

‘Don’t Want To Be In Such A Situation’: Jasmin Bhasin Pens Heartfelt Note For Beau Aly Goni...