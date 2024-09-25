'Is She Jealous?': Alia Bhatt Called Out By Netizens For Cropping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Paris Fashion Week Photo

Actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt walked the ramp recently at the Paris Fashion Week, both representing the brand L'Oreal Paris. And as Alia shared pictures from her Paris Fashion Week debut, fans noticed that she had cropped out Aishwarya in a group picture, and this did not go down well with them.

Aishwarya has been the brand's global ambassador for two decades now, and Alia was recently announced as the brand ambassador for L'Oreal, days before the Paris Fashion Week.

Alia took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from the runway, and captioned it, "A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we’re all #WorthIt." She also shared a group photo from the ramp on her Instagram stories, and fans pointed out that Aishwarya was conveniently cropped out of it.

Netizens noted how only a few days ago, Alia had called Aishwarya her inspiration, and they criticised the Brahmastra actress for seemingly cutting her inspiration out. "Whatever happened to being a girl's girl," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "Is she jealous? Looks like it."

"I mean whoever comes and goes Aish will always be THE Loreal girl. One of the most iconic collaborations and Aish easily the biggest contributor to the brand in terms of ambassadorship. Even they would have immeasurable gratitude towards her," a user wrote.

Alia marked her Paris Fashion Week debut on Monday evening wearing a stunning black corset jumpsuit along with a metallic breastplate by Gaurav Gupta. On the other hand, Aishwarya sashayed down the runway in a billowing red gown with a dramatic long cape that had the words 'We Are Worth It' embellished on it.

Aishwarya was also spotted hanging out with Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Camila Cabello, and others before the main event, and it was her funky hairdo that grabbed eyeballs.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which will hit the silver screens on October 11. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, and she recently received the Best Actress award at SIIMA for her role.