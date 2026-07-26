Is Katrina Kaif Making Her Comeback To Telugu Cinema With Prabhas' Spirit After 20 Years? Here's What We Know

Rumours about actress Katrina Kaif joining Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit have been making the rounds on social media over the past few days. The speculation also sparked excitement among fans as it suggested that the actress would return to acting after embracing motherhood and make her comeback to Telugu cinema after nearly two decades.

However, an industry source has now dismissed the reports. According to Hindustan Times, a source denied the claims surrounding Katrina Kaif 's alleged casting in Spirit and called the reports 'completely inaccurate and misleading'.

“There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification,” the source told.

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The rumours gained traction because Katrina's inclusion in Spirit would have marked two major milestones in her career. It would have been her first Telugu film in almost 20 years and her first acting project after becoming a mother.

Katrina was last seen in Telugu cinema in the 2005 film Allari Pidugu, co-starring Balakrishna and Charmmee Kaur. She made her Telugu debut with the 2004 hit Malliswari alongside Venkatesh. Her most recent film appearance was in Sriram Raghavan's 2024 Hindi-Tamil thriller Merry Christmas, in which she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

About Spirit

Meanwhile, Spirit remains one of the most anticipated upcoming films in Telugu cinema. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The project has remained in the spotlight ever since Deepika Padukone exited the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banners of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is Vanga's next directorial after the blockbuster Animal. At the recently held Telugu Talents Association event, the filmmaker shared an update on the film's progress and said, “We have completed 40 per cent of the shoot.”

Spirit is scheduled to hit theatres on March 5, 2027.

On the personal front, Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating for two years. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. They have chosen not to reveal his face publicly.