Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Lesser Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva

By: Sunanda Singh | July 16, 2026
Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's leading actresses, known for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tiger, Merry Christmas, and more.
On the occasion of her43rd birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong on July 16, 1983. Her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, is a British lawyer and social worker.
She spent her childhood in several countries, including China, Japan, France, Switzerland, Belgium, and Hawaii, before moving to London.
The actress began modeling at the age of 14 after winning a beauty contest in Hawaii.
Filmmaker Kaizad Gustad gave her first film break in Boom (2003).
She initially struggled with Hindi and worked hard to improve her language skills.
Katrina co-founded the cosmetics brand Kay Beauty with Nykaa in 2019.
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