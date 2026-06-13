Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Interesting Facts About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | June 13, 2026
Bollywood actress Disha Patani who is known for her fitness, has turned 34 on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
She was an engineering student before entering the entertainment industry and reportedly studied Computer Science Engineering.
Disha was the first runner-up in the Femina Miss India Indore 2013 competition, which helped her gain recognition in the modeling world.
Before stepping into Bollywood, the actress made her acting debut in a Telugu film, Loafer (2015), opposite actor Varun Tej.
Disha is among the few Bollywood actresses who regularly practice advanced gymnastic moves, including backflips and aerial exercises.
Disha Patani is a fan of Korean dramas and anime.
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