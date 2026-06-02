Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Interesting Facts To Know About The Dabangg Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | June 02, 2026
Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who made her film debut with Dabangg in 2010, has turned a year older. The actress turned 39 on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Before becoming an actress, Sonakshi worked as a costume designer. She even designed costumes for the 2005 film Mera Dil Leke Dekho.
Initially, Sonakshi wanted to pursue a career in fashion and had no intention of entering Bollywood despite being born into a film family.
It was Salman Khan who reportedly encouraged Sonakshi to consider acting and cast her opposite him in the blockbuster film Dabangg.
Sonakshi has showcased her interest in digital art and NFTs, exploring creative opportunities beyond films.
Apart from acting, Sonakshi enjoys sketching and painting. She has often spoken about her love for art and creativity.
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