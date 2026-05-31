Happy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | May 31, 2026
Versatile actress Shobita Dhulipala has 34 on Sunday, May 31, 2026. On her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
Before entering pageants, Sobhita considered herself an introvert, focused mainly on academics. She has said she joined Miss India partly to prove to friends that she could clear the auditions.
She is trained in two classical dance forms. Sobhita learned both Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam from a young age.
She has credited dance with helping her overcome shyness and express herself better.
Years before entering the entertainment industry, she won the Navy Queen title at an annual Navy Ball event in 2010.
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Despite success in pageantry and fashion, Sobhita has said she didn't find modelling creatively.
In interviews, she has revealed that reading poetry and spending quiet time are among her favourite ways to unwind.
Unlike many celebrities who project toughness, Sobhita has openly said she cries easily, feels deeply,
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