Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | May 01, 2026
Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Anushka Sharma was born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, but was raised in Bengaluru.
Before entering films, Anushka Sharma struggled with confidence and was not fluent in Hindi diction suited for cinema.
Anushka is also one of the youngest producers in the industry. She co-founded her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, which backed critically acclaimed projects like NH10 and Paatal Lok.
File Photo
Anushka is also one of the youngest producers in the industry. She co-founded her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, which backed critically acclaimed projects like NH10 and Paatal Lok.
She made a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), despite having no acting background.
Anushka was a state-level cricketer in school and has a strong interest in sports.
She is the daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and was raised in an army environment.
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