Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Groom Kisses Bride In First Dance After Exchanging Vows In Udaipur

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3, 2024, at the luxurious Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo headed to Udaipur to exchange their wedding vows in a grand ceremony which was attended by their close friends and families. Now, a video of the newlyweds has been released, in which Ira and Nupur can be seen dancing together.

In the video shared by the couple's friend Poornima Nair on Instagram, Ira and Nupur can be seen dancing to Farhan Akhtar's song Tum Ho Toh from Rock On. Aamir's daughter is seen wearing a white bridal gown for the vow's ceremony; Nupur, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige suit pant.

Check it out:

The duo held their sangeet on Tuesday night and they made a grand entry at the venue on the song Afreen Afreen. Bride's father Aamir dedicated a special song to his daughter, he was koined by ex wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad, as the trio sang Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa.

Later, Azad was seen beautifully singing the verse Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in the song for his sister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, Ira and Nupur will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai following their intimate wedding, which will be star-studded affair at the NMACC in Mumbai on 13th January.