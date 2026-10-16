‘Internet Pe Gangster Portray Kar Raha Tha’: Roadies Rebirth Audition Turns Heated As Abhishek Malhan Confronts Allen Choudhary - VIDEO

The Roadies Rebirth audition took an unexpected turn when panellist Abhishek Malhan came face-to-face with YouTuber Allen Choudhary, who had previously criticised him online. During the interaction, Abhishek confronted Allen over his past remarks and questioned the difference between the image he had portrayed of him on the internet and his behaviour during the audition. Following their exchange, viewers praised Abhishek for the way he handled the situation, with some claiming that he had “humbled Allen”.

Roadies Rebirth Audition Turns Heated As Abhishek Malhan Confronts Allen Choudhary

When host Rannvijay Singha asked Abhishek whether he had met Allen before, the YouTuber replied, “Never.” Speaking about Allen’s behaviour, Abhishek added, “Main to flipped hoon. Ye internet pe mereko aisa gangster potray kar raha tha. The way he is standing right now and he is behaving I'm liking it.”

Loved the way Abhishek handled Allen. 👏❤️ Despite all the wrong things Allen said about him in the past, the moment Abhishek felt he was going too low, he chose to stay calm instead of pushing him further down. That's real maturity, not fake sigma behaviour. 🫡🔥 https://t.co/OiGEPx4nCL — Arman Khan (@ArmanKhansage) October 16, 2026

During the discussion, the other panellists asked Allen about his past comments on Abhishek. Allen said he had expected to be rage-baited, knowing that Abhishek would be present, but was pleased to see how he was speaking to him. Abhishek, meanwhile, explained to Rannvijay why he had reacted to Allen’s content, saying, “His content went on that level ki it was the worst thing I have seen on the internet.”

Just Remember one thing never mess with Abhishek Malhan 🔥 Rachitroo got kicked out of Youtube and Allen got his karma back now he have 0 bank balance. Panda Gang is not just ordinary fanbase 🫶🐐 #AbhishekMalhan #RoadiesRebirth #PandaGang https://t.co/hsQpLNY0wq — @pandagang011 (@Musk4fathers) October 16, 2026

Allen then opened up about a difficult phase in his life, claiming that he had an FIR registered against him, experienced a breakup and was left with zero salary. He also explained that the controversy stemmed from a video in which he used a morphed image of a woman associated with his show as the thumbnail. Abhishek objected to the image, describing it as vulgar.

Reacting to the confrontation, one viewer wrote, “Abhishek Malhan bhai just showed Allen Choudhary his place! Hope Allen understands his mistake and learns from it.” Another commented, “Loved the way Abhishek handled Allen. Despite all the wrong things Allen said about him in the past, the moment Abhishek felt he was going too low, he chose to stay calm instead of pushing him further down.”

Abhishek Humbled Allen choudhary 😭🔥🔥 #AbhishekMalhan #RoadiesRebirth https://t.co/9FOzQo4jUI — 𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐓𝐎🇮🇳 (@Obitonation45) October 16, 2026

Todays episode was so good like actually enjoyed it, best part was abhishek handling allen so calmly even tho allen said so much bad stuff about him before like he was so composed and mature, really loved that ik you gonna kill it for sure #AbhishekMalhan #RoadiesRebirth https://t.co/QjO8slNeoB — ᴿᶦˢʰᶦᵏᵃ🦋 (@itsrishikaaa) October 16, 2026

Allen Choudhary is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer known for his Tinder In Real Life series, which features dating challenges, blind dates and social experiments.