India's Got Latent Winner Subhash Ahirwar Accuses Samay Raina Of Playing With His Dreams As Winning Episode Remains Unreleased - VIDEO | Instagram

A man claiming to have participated in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has shared an emotional video on social media, alleging that despite winning an episode of the show's second season, his performance never made it to the screen. Breaking down in tears, Subhash Ahirwar claimed that he was declared the winner of his episode but it was never released. He also accused Samay of playing with his dreams and requested him to release the unaired episode.

In the video, Subhash was seen with tears in his eyes as he spoke about his experience on the show. He claimed that he received a perfect 10/10 from the judges and also showed a score sheet on which he had given himself the same score. "Doston main Latent mein gaya tha aur wahan ka winner hoon," he said. He further claimed, "Mera episode nahi aaya hai." Subhash maintained that his performance was so good that he received full marks from the judges and was declared the winner.

Subhash further alleged that he was given all the gifts and rewards usually associated with winning, including Rs. 1 lakh, a phone and food coupons. However, he said that these rewards meant little to him as what he truly wanted was recognition. "Inka koi matlab nahi hai. Jo matlab ki cheez thi woh release nahi hui," he said.

Going on to share his difficult journey, Subhash revealed that he had faced hardships since childhood. "Main paida hua, 6-7 saal ka hua bheekh maangne laga," he said. Recalling his struggles, he claimed that he started working at a dhaba at the age of nine, selling vegetables at 12 and working as a labourer at 15. He also worked as a security guard for five years before returning to working at a dhaba.

Subhash further revealed that he had pursued theatre for seven years and even worked as a washroom cleaner after graduating because he wanted to continue following his passion. He claimed that he later started playing music and begging for money to make ends meet. He also alleged that he had even sold his blood, hoping that one day his efforts would help him gain recognition.

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Samay Raina Should To Watch This Video Theatre and screen actor Subhash Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh has appealed to Samay Raina to release his winning episode of India's Got Latent season 2 show https://t.co/McjougVvc8 — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 18, 2026

Recalling how much he had hoped that appearing on India's Got Latent would change his life, Subhash broke down and said, "Aadmi kahan se uth ke aaya... ek mauka mila aapke episode mein aaya, winner bana... Samay bhai main haar gaya hoon yaar." He further described the experience as "jeeti baazi haar gaya main". Towards the end of the video, Subhash made an emotional appeal to Samay, asking him to release the episode and not let his years of struggle go unnoticed. "Samay bhai kisi ke sapno ke saath nahi khelna chahiye. Please release my episode," he said.

Soon after the video was shared, it gained traction on social media, receiving over 51.6K likes. Several users flooded the comment section, tagging Samay Raina and Balraj Ghai and urging them to look into Subhash's claims and release his episode. Many also expressed sympathy for his struggles and requested the makers to give him the recognition he believes he deserves.