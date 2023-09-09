India’s Best Dancer 3: Raveena Tandon Recalls Shooting For Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Says 'Had To Take Tetanus Injections' | Photo Via Instagram.

Raveena Tandon will be appearing on India’s Best Dancer 3 as a special guest this weekend. During the episode, the actress talked about her iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Mohra, which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Raveena said that they were shooting for Tip Tip Barsa Pani at a construction site, and she was barefoot, surrounded by nails that caused her discomfort. "I was dressed in a saree, and the movements that Rekha Ji and Chinni Ji were executing, as well as the assistance they provided while wearing knee pads, left me with knee cuts when I returned home," she said.

On the work front, Raveena will be uniting again with Akshay for Welcome To The Jungle. The stellar cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara.

It is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

