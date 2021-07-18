Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari to pay tribute to Amy Winehouse

Marking a monumental moment of sorts for the Indian diaspora of Winehouse fans, will be GRAMMY nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Raja Kumari, who is confirmed to feature on the eclectic performance line-up. The multi-platinum artist who has painstakingly carved a distinct reputation for herself in the global music industry with her revolutionary art form says, "I am so honoured to be supporting mental health awareness at Back To Amy with MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation. This is a topic that is really important to me. I've been in therapy for the last year and it's thoroughly changed my life. I try to talk about it as much as I can because it's kind of taboo in my culture and people don't want to get help when they really need it. As musicians especially in the last two years I think our mental health has come to the forefront. Join me in supporting this important cause as we celebrate art, music, empowerment, and Amy's legacy."

The livestream will be presented by Mandolin, City Winery, and Qello Concerts by Stingray. Proceeds from the event will be split between The MusiCares Foundation and the Amy Winehouse Foundation to support mental health awareness.