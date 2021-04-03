From Armaan Malik to Raja Kumari: Musicians who are rocking both the music and fashion scene

Armaan Malik
The young singing star has carved a niche for himself in the world of music with his melodious voice. And, he has also won the hearts of his fans with a simple sense of fashion. His chocolate boy looks, innocence and impish charm perfectly accessorise his sartorial sensibilities. With clean and pleasing pastel-coloured T-shirts and dreamy jackets, he has made several heads turn.
Arjun Kanungo
The charismatic singer, composer, entrepreneur and actor has a classic sense of style that’s dynamic. From chic T-shirts to pairing them with skin fit blazers on red carpet occasions to going back to the '90s pop culture in his comfortable, boy-next-door joggers and loose shirts, Arjun has redefined cool-meets-casual, and chic, with aplomb.
Shirley Setia
The singer-actor has a colourful fashion sense. The pop star, who won hearts with live videos of her songs in her Pjs, says style is nothing but a state of mind. From short dresses and cute tops to flattering gowns, this singing sensation is soon to make her acting debut on the big screen with ‘Nikamma’.
Raja Kumari
The powerhouse singer and American rapper has a subtle heterogeneous sense of style. From pairing shirts with Indian accessories like bangles and sarees with belts, her fashion statements are an ode to her Indian roots that she fuses effortlessly with bold OOTDs.
Lisa Mishra
The Indian-American singer and songwriter is all things trendy. The ‘Tareefan’ singer from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has made everyone sit up and take notice with her contemporary fashion sense. Her sense of style is effortless and cool. Her girl-next-door image meets Boho girl meets true-blue diva is reflected in her fashion choices.