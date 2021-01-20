Rapper Raja Kumari to represent India at Joe Biden's inaugural gala

Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari feels proud to represent India at the the AAPI Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers, and says she is looking forward to a less divided, more united America.

The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Ball is one of the traditional galas held around the presidential inauguration ceremony in the US, and this year's events were held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ball gala was held on Tuesday.

The Ball celebrates and honours the contribution of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities ahead of the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

"I am beyond honoured and grateful to be representing the Indian-American community at the AAPI inaugural ball. This election was personal for so many of us and watching Kamala Harris become the first South Asian and African American to hold the office of Vice President will be the most awe inspiring moment...something we tell our children about," Raja Kumari said.