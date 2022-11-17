India Lockdown trailer launch: Prateik Babbar, Saie Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra shower praises on Madhur Bhandarkar

(l-r) Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Saie Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The trailer of Madhur Bahndarkar’s upcoming directorial venture India Lockdown was unveiled at a gala event in Mumbai on November 17. The film stars Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Saie Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad in pivotal roles. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

Prateik Babbar |

Opening up about the film, Prateik says, “I would firstly like to thank Madhur sir who gave me this opportunity to play such a good character. I would like to share a story with you all. When I first got a phone call from sir, he told me he’s making this film and that I should meet him in his office. I had gone to meet him in my blue coloured hair! Firstly, he didn’t say anything and his team was also stunned. He then asked me if I would do the role of a migrant worker. Then I wore the costume and gave a look test later with black hair.”

Saie Tamhankar |

Saie shares, “India Lockdown for me is a reminder of gratitude because we went through bad times, we came out of it and we learnt a lot. I thank Madhur sir for Phoolmati and for seeing me in a different light.”

Shweta Basu Prasad |

Shweta recalls her experience of the lockdown and spills the beans on her character in the film. “For most of us we were slightly privileged so it was more about the fact that the maid is not coming home or we can’t go out or when will we start work again. But the character I am playing in the film is a commercial sex worker from Kamathipura. She is directly affected by the lockdown. It’s a representation of an entire community. This community was not represented or highlighted at all. Madhur sir and I had visited Kamathipura and there the women told me some of their hard hitting stories and that helped me pick the character,” she explains.

Aahana Kumra |

Aahana concludes, “My mother has served the police department for 40 years. My upbringing was in a kotwal. Though I’ve played a lot of female cops, I’ve never played a commercial pilot. The thought behind this film is incredibly beautiful and Madhur sir has focussed on four beautiful stories.”

India Lockdown will premiere on a digital platform on December 2.